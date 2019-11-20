Image Source : PTI Pune teacher, guard booked for making student do 100 sit-ups

A case has been registered against a teacher and security personnel of a Pune-based school in Maharashtra for allegedly making a 15-year-old student perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for not bringing a workbook, police said on Wednesday. In their complaint with the police, the victim's parents have claimed that their son, a class 10 student at Mahaveer English Medium School, was asked to stand outside the class by his Hindi teacher, who instructed a security guard to make the student do 100 sit-ups.

The boy was unable to stand on his feet and complained of acute stomach pain when he got home from school, the complaint stated.

When they sought an explanation from the school, the authorities asked them to visit the next day, the parents alleged.

"We have booked both the teacher and security guard under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act," said a police officer, attached to the Swargate police station.

No arrest is made so far.

Meanwhile, the school administration maintained that the boy was asked to perform only 15 to 20 sit-ups.

When contacted, principal of the school Alaknanda Sengupta said the student was asked to go out and do sit-ups by the security personnel, who asked him to stop after completing 15 to 20 sit-ups, when he complained of stomach pain.

