Abbas Ansari, son of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, granted bail by Supreme Court in money laundering case

Abbas Ansari, the son of former mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case. The court also granted him bail in connection with an incident involving the possession of illegal mobile phones in Chitrakoot Jail.

The Supreme Court's decision comes after Abbas Ansari sought bail in two separate cases, emphasizing the need for him to cooperate with the ongoing investigations. However, he will remain in custody due to pending charges related to the Gangster Act.

In the gangster case, the Supreme Court directed Abbas Ansari to file a petition for bail in the Allahabad High Court. His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, had previously requested interim bail, but the court rejected that plea. The Supreme Court instructed the High Court to expedite hearings on the bail petition related to the gangster charges within four weeks.

Sibal highlighted that Abbas has been incarcerated for over a year and a half, underscoring the prolonged nature of the legal proceedings. The gangster charges against Abbas Ansari were filed on September 4, indicating the seriousness of the allegations he faces.

As the legal battle continues, the Supreme Court's directives have opened a path for potential relief while underscoring the importance of cooperation with law enforcement.