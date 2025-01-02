Delhi Assembly poll: Sanjay Singh sends legal notices to Amit Malviya, Manoj Tiwari over fake voter ID issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sent legal notices to BJP social media head Amit Malviya and MP Manoj Tiwari. Amit Malviya and Manoj Tiwari had accused Sanjay Singh of having more than one voter ID card.

Sanjay Singh said, "... My wife has filed an application to the District Electoral office, Sultanpur to delete her name from there, on January 4... My mother and my father's names are there on the voter list - except them, neither my wife nor my name is there..."

Delhi BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva at a presser had alleged, "... When Sanjay Singh entered Rajya Sabha in 2018, he mentioned in his affidavit that his vote is registered in Hari Nagar assembly... At the same time, the voter list of Sultanpur municipality includes his and his family's name... For the upcoming elections, his name is mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also Tilak Nagar assemblies... The Election Commission and Delhi Police should take cognisance of this... On 4 January 2024, Anita Singh claimed that her vote was cut from the Sultanpur assembly. On 8 January 2024, she gave an affidavit in which she stated that her vote is registered in the Sultanpur assembly..."

With less than two months to go for Assembly elections, the AAP and the BJP are engaged in allegations and counter-allegations. The Delhi BJP President further slammed Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he does not intend to address major issues, which include dirty water, broken roads, etc. "... Arvind Kejriwal runs away from major issues. He never talks about dirty water, broken roads, and electricity issues being faced in Delhi. He will never talk about his scams... The PM will lay the foundation stone of three colleges in Delhi--one each in Dwarka, Najafgarh, and the DU East Delhi campus. The PM will also dedicate projects worth Rs 4,500 crores for the people of Delhi..." said Sachdeva while speaking to media.