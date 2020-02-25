Image Source : ANI AAP leaders camp outside LG's residence overnight after CAA violence turns NE Delhi into battlefield

After violence erupted in Northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law, Delhi Ministers including Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and other Aam Aadmi Party legislators camped outside the LG's residence late Monday night to discus the law and order situation.

Rai said situation has become tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.

"I have reached the LG House to discuss deteriorating law and order situation. People indulged in violence are firing," Rai said in a video posted on Twitter.

Later, several AAP MLAs, including Dilip Pandey, Sanjeev Jha, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, camped outside the Lieutenant Governor House and have been waiting to meet Baijal.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.