Aap Ki Adalat: Union Minister Giriraj Singh to take tough questions from Rajat Sharma on Saturday at 10 pm

Union Minister Giriraj Singh will be seen in the next episode of the 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday, October 12.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh often makes headlines for his outspoken remarks. As one of the prominent faces of the Hindutva ideology, Giriraj Singh is among the most talked-about ministers in the Modi government. Rising from Bihar to secure a significant position in national politics demonstrates his political expertise. Constantly targeted by the Opposition for his explosive comments, Giriraj Singh will be in the witness box of the popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday (October 12) at 10 pm and will face the questions of Rajat Sharma -- the Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief of India TV.

Giriraj Singh gave candid responses

Currently, Giriraj Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Begusarai constituency in Bihar, winning the seat twice in a row. He is known for not shying away from expressing his opinions on issues related to Hindutva. During his appearance on 'Aap Ki Adalat, Singh answered all questions frankly, earning applause from the audience throughout the show. In response to a question, Giriraj stated, “Asaduddin Owaisi should not be under any misconception... whenever someone tried to become Aurangzeb in this country, a Maharana Pratap was born.” The Union Minister also shared several unheard stories from his life during the interview.

'Aap Ki Adalat' holds several records

It is worth mentioning that ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ has featured more than 200 prominent personalities. On digital platforms, its videos have been viewed more than 1.75 billion times, making it a record-holder in its own right. Not only this, more than 1100 episodes of this show have appeared on TV, and it is included in the world's most watched news show on YouTube. Aap Ki Adalat has been the only platform where Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been seen together.