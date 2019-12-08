Image Source : INDIA TV Nawaz Sharif is the real PM of Pakistan, not Imran Khan: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Pakistani-Canadian writer Tarek Fatah slammed and criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that Nawaz Sharif was the real Prime Minister of Pakistan and not Imran Khan. Tarek Fatah was speaking with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

Throughout the program, Tarek Fatah came down heavily on Imran Khan and asserted that he does not possess political talent to lead a nation.

"Imran Khan behaves like a playboy," said Tarek Fatah.

When Rajat Sharma reminded Tarek Fatah that Imran Khan had secured victory in last general elections held in Pakistan, he contested the validity of the elections. He opioned that the elections were a fraud.

"You call these elections? If yes, then even I can be a prime minister," he said. Tarek Fatah added that he can show several constituencies in Pakistan where voter turnout was less than 2 per cent

He repeatedly underlined that Pakistan Army has consolidated all power to itself. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have any interest in running the country but only in his own 'personal' matters.

In his inimitable style, Tarek Fatah took on Imran Khan and Pakistan. He minced no words and was forthcoming with his views.

Watch the video below: