Aap Ki Adalat: Sudhanshu Trivedi condemns Vijay Shah's remarks on Sofiya Qureshi, slams Congress

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi today condemned the remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah about Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling them "condemnable." Trivedi emphasized that the party had taken the issue seriously, with Shah issuing an apology, and added that they would abide by any directions given by the court. His comments came during an interview with Rajat Sharma on the iconic TV show Aap Ki Adalat, which is scheduled to air tonight on India TV.

Trivedi however pointed out that during Congress rule, both Intelligence Bureau and CBI had named Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat as terrorist, but she was described as a 'daughter' (beti) by a Congress leader. "Congress is raising the latest issue about Col Qureshi to hide its past sins. BJP and every Indian honours the dedication and valour of Col. Sofia Qureshi and her family who served the army", the BJP spokesperson said.

Earlier, Vijay Shah sparked controversy when, during a government event, he claimed that the Prime Minister had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The remark was made in reference to India's Operation Sindoor strikes, which were led by Colonel Sofia Qureshi along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on May 7. However, following widespread backlash, Shah issued another apology on Friday, stating that his previous comments were a "linguistic error."