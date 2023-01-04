Revealed! Who will face Rajat Sharma's tough questions in new episode of Aap Ki Adalat on Jan 7

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New episodes of Aap Ki Adalat will be aired from January 7 at 10pm.

Aap Ki Adalat New Episodes: New episodes of India's most popular interview show Aap Ki Adalat are scheduled to be aired from Saturday, January 7. India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma will resume his role as the host of Aap Ki Adalat after a gap of two years as Covid pandemic restricted inviting celebrities and public to the studio.

The first episode of Aap Ki Adalat is going to be an explosive one as it will feature a guest who has rarely been seen giving interviews on television.

Industrialist Gautam Adani will be seen in Aap Ki Adalat's 'witness box' responding to some tough questions from Rajat Sharma on show scheduled to be aired on Saturday, January 7 at 10pm.

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani has so far maintained a curious distance from the media. However, the world's third richest person will be seen answering in detail people's query that will be put forth by Rajat Sharma.

How did Adani earn Rs 9 lakh crore in just one year? Did Modi help Adani become super rich? Who kidnapped Adani? Is Adani jealous of Ambani? Gautam Adani will answer these and many more such questions on the legendary show which has been topping both popularity and TRP charts ever since its inception in 1993. Aap Ki Adalat has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Stay tuned for new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat on India TV every Saturday at 10pm.

ALSO READ: Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Imran Khan's 'lizard' secret REVEALED!

ALSO READ: Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma reveals what 'AMUSING' happened during shoot of Lalu Yadav's episode

Latest India News