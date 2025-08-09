Aap Ki Adalat: Manoj Sinha defends ceasefire with Pakistan, takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Aap Ki Adalat, rejected Rahul Gandhi’s “surrender” claim, affirming that Operation Sindoor showcased India’s decisive and powerful retaliation against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

In a hard-hitting appearance on India TV's flagship show Aap Ki Adalat, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “surrendered” during the recent military conflict with Pakistan. Responding to host Rajat Sharma, Sinha firmly dismissed the allegation, saying, “Let him think so. This will continue for 10 more years (10 saal aisa aur chalega).”

When asked whether the ceasefire following Operation Sindoor was premature, Sinha clarified that the decision was left entirely to the armed forces. “Bhavavesh mein hum bahut aagey soch lete hain (We often get carried away emotionally),” he said, emphasising that the military was given full autonomy to choose the place, time, and method of engagement and disengagement. “The objective was very clear — to eliminate the killers, their sponsors, and training camps. Our army achieved that with ease,” he added.

Sinha revealed that when Pakistan responded with missile and drone attacks, India retaliated with precision, destroying 11 Pakistani airbases and proving that all strategic targets within Pakistan were well within the reach of the Indian Army and Air Force.

The comments came in response to Rahul Gandhi's sharp criticism of the government. Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi backed off after a call from former US President Donald Trump. “Narendraji followed Trump, saying 'Narendra, surrender' by saying 'yes, sir',” Gandhi said, contrasting it with Congress's legacy in the 1971 war. He accused the BJP and RSS of cowardice, claiming they “run away in fear” under pressure.

However, Sinha reiterated that India's current leadership had shown both restraint and resolve. In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor — a swift and strategic campaign targeting terror camps and military infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor, executed over 100 hours, saw the Indian Air Force destroy five Pakistani fighter jets, a surveillance aircraft, and key assets like radar stations, command centres, and hangars. The operation not only avenged the Pahalgam attack but also reinforced India's doctrine of zero tolerance toward cross-border terrorism.