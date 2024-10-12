'Partition was on religious lines, India belongs to Hindus': Giriraj Singh in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has declared that India belongs to Hindus while noting that the country was partitioned in 1947 on religious lines and Pakistan was created for Muslims. He lashed out at the likes of Asaduddin Owaisi and said that had all Muslims been “sent to Pakistan”, he would not have emerged nor would have Burhan Wani, the terrorist who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Appearing in the latest episode of Rajat Sharma’s iconic TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, the Union Minister said that post-Partition, India belongs to Hindus.

What did Giriraj Singh say?

“Main Danke Ki Chot Par Kehta Hoon (I am saying this emphatically). India was partitioned in 1947 on religious lines. If the country was partitioned on religious lines, and had Pandit Nehru sent all Muslims (to Pakistan), neither would we have a Waqf Board, nor Owaisi would have emerged, nor Burhan Wani. Nasrallah (Hezbollah chief) dies in Lebanon, and our Bhais here in Delhi and Mumbai have stomach ache. Why?..If you display your affection for Nasrallah, then we will have difficulty. You eat here and sing songs for those people? Yeh Nahin Chalega, Nahin Chalega,” he said.

When asked about remarks by Maulana Arshad Madani that 20 crore Muslims cannot be sent back from India and those who talk such are uncivilised, Singh said, “Let any Muslim in India tell me, whether any Hindu threw stones at their 'taazia' (Muharram processions) from 1947 till now. We never stoned. When their population is 5 per cent, they say 'kaka' and 'chacha', when it is 10 per cent, they roll up their sleeves, when they reach 15 per cent, they do Love Jihad, and do not allow Ramnavami, Hanuman Jayanti processions or Kanwad yatra through their localities”.

The Minister cited the instance of Kerala from where he alleged “Love Jihad” is being promoted, and said, “It is only then that I feel pain and I start thinking it would been better had they left India in 1947. ....Look at what's happening in Kerala. They are promoting Love Jihad as part of a plan for achieving Gazwa-e-Hind. Had all of them been sent to Pakistan in 1947, these things would not have happened now”.