AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal’s security reduced, Delhi Police responds

The Delhi Police has categorically refuted reports claiming that Aam Aadmi Party leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's security cover has been reduced. Police spokesperson Chinmay Biswal said that the security cover provided to Kejriwal remains unchanged and there has been no reduction in the number of personnel provided to him.

He said that Kejriwal enjoys a Z+ security cover and his Z+ security is being maintained.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has Z-Plus security from Delhi Police which comprises pilot, escort, close protection team, home guard, spotter, search-and-frisking staff etcetera in the form of 47 plain-clothes personnel and 16 uniformed personnel from CRPF," he said.

Police, however, said that four of the six commandos have been replaced due to administrative reasons and that it is a normal procedure as per the Yellow Book.

"Four policemen have been replaced by four other policemen for administrative reasons. The security rules in the 'yellow book' that are followed say this is a normal procedure. The Z-Plus security remains intact," Biswal added.

The clarification came after AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Kejriwal's security cover has been scaled down. He even demanded from the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify the reasons behind the "petty decision" to reduce Kejriwal's security cover.

"The MHA has withdrawn four police commandos from Arvind Kejriwal's security. It's sad and regrettable that the Centre could compromise with someone's security like this," Bhardwaj said.

He said Kejriwal was attacked several times in the past and yet he has a security cover comprising of only six police commandos which is negligible as compared to that of other CMs or central government ministers.

