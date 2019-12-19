Image Source : PTI Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on CAA protests

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appealed to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, saying violence will give a bad name to the whole movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause.

Noting that violence being reported from around the country is concerning, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said there is a democratic way to raise concerns over an issue.

"We should follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi of non-violence. If violence takes place then it will be very easy for the government to suppress the whole movement. It will be very easy for authorities to book you in cases and slander the whole cause".

