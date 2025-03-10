Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 10, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- ICC Champions Trophy victory celebration turns violent in Mhow, MP, several cars, shops burnt after stone pelting
- Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri winds up Bihar tour, says, "Bihar will become first Hindu state after Bharat becomes Hindu Rashtra"
- Uproar by DMK MPs in Parliament over language issue, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges, DMK govt backed out after promising to sign MOU over PM SHRI scheme
