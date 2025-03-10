Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 10, 2025 Catch the latest episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, featuring major news stories: ICC Champions Trophy celebration turns violent in Mhow, MP, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Bihar tour statement, and DMK MPs protest in Parliament over the language issue. Watch the full show now!

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

ICC Champions Trophy victory celebration turns violent in Mhow, MP, several cars, shops burnt after stone pelting

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri winds up Bihar tour, says, "Bihar will become first Hindu state after Bharat becomes Hindu Rashtra"

Uproar by DMK MPs in Parliament over language issue, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges, DMK govt backed out after promising to sign MOU over PM SHRI scheme

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.