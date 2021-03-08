Monday, March 08, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat | Mamata walks on Kolkata roads with her women supporters, as 5 TMC MLAs join BJP

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2021 21:30 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  1. On Women’s Day, women working in Army, IAF, Police, hospitals narrate their work experiences
  2. Mamata walks on Kolkata roads with her women supporters, as 5 TMC MLAs join BJP

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

