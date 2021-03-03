Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Rahul Gandhi compares RSS with Islamic jihadis in Pakistan

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- A caller of Indian origin abused Modi and his mother in Punjabi on BBC Radio in UK
- Rahul says his grandmom Indira’s idea to clamp Emergency in 1975 ‘was a mistake’
- Rahul Gandhi compares RSS with Islamic jihadis in Pakistan
