OPINION | Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Modi, Yogi Slogans Game Changers?

Opposition parties in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections are foxed by two slogans given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. They are unable to work out a proper response. It was Yogi who coined the slogan "Bantoge Toh Katogey" (Divided, You Will Be Finished). A few weeks later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Jharkhand and Maharashtra rallies, coined the slogan "Ek Hain, Toh Safe Hain" (United, We Are Safe).

Both these slogans have become main issues in the assembly elections in both these states. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other top Congress leaders are busy trying to chalk out a proper response. While some leaders are abusing Yogi in public, others are cursing the UP CM.

Let me cite some examples: Congress President Kharge said in his Nagpur and Jharkhand rallies "A true yogi cannot use language like ‘Bantogey Toh Katogey’. Such language is used by terrorists. Yogi is the head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in 'Munh me ram, Bagal Mein Chhuri' (a wolf in lamb's clothing)."

BJP leaders promptly demanded apology from Kharge for making such remarks. Kalki Dham Peeth chief Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who spent most part of his life in Congress, said, "leaders who oppose saffron robes, are anti-Hindus, they cannot be patriots and the people will teach Congress a lesson this time."

In Maharashtra, BJP published front-page ad displaying PM Modi's "Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain" slogan, but Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut objected to the ad. He said, the ad shows people of all sections wearing headgears, but the caricature of a Muslim wearing 'jaalidar topi' was missing. Raut alleged, BJP has only a single cap, and that's the RSS black cap.

Some Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, however, hold a different view. They feel that since BJP is trying mobilize Hindu votes, it will definitely have a backlash and may result in polarization of Muslim voters, which will surely help the anti-Modi bloc. Already Muslim leaders are active.

On Monday in Jaipur, qazis, moulvis and other Muslim leaders, including a Congress MP, gathered at a convention to demand the withdrawal of Waqf Amendment Bill, which is presently before a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The convention was named Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf, meaning 'protection of Waqf properties'. The convention gave a ‘Chalo Delhi’ call on November 24 to all Muslim organisations.

