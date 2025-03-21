OPINION | Why law and order in Bihar has deteriorated? The minister’s nephew Vishwajit Anand died on spot, while his brother Jaijeet and mother were critically injured. Both nephews fired from their pistols at each other and the mother, who was trying to pacify them, was caught in the crossfire.

The nephew of Union minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai was killed in a firing and two others were seriously injured on Thursday in Naugachia near Bhagalpur. An intra-family dispute over drawing tap water resulted in firing from both sides. The minister’s nephew Vishwajit Anand died on spot, while his brother Jaijeet and mother were critically injured. Both nephews fired from their pistols at each other and the mother, who was trying to pacify them, was caught in the crossfire. Police said, the weapons used in firing were unlicensed. Since it was a high-profile case, RJD, Congress and other opposition parties blamed Nitish Kumar government for deterioration in law and order. In the Vidhan Parishad, when RJD leader Rabri Devi raised the issue, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made personal attacks on her. Nitish reminded Rabri Devi of the ‘jungle raj’ during her husband Lalu Prasad’s rule in Bihar. Political wranglings aside, the fact is: the state government is trying to downplay this firing incident as intra-family rivalry. The question is: From where did the two brothers get illegal weapons? One of them is dead, and the other is fighting for his life in hospital. How did those pistols vanish? Police has been unable to seize the weapons. Are pistols easily available in Bihar? Is it not failure on part of police that weapons used in murder vanished soon after the incident? The harsh reality must be faced. There has been deterioration in law and order, and criminals are openly flouting the law. As a result, opposition parties get the chance to target the state government. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cannot absolve himself of the blame that he has been making personal attacks on Rabri Devi. The manner in which he suddenly gets irritated inside the House and makes disparaging remarks, is not a good sign.

Why did Punjab government evict farmers ?

Highway traffic resumed after a gap of 13 months on Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, after famers were forcibly evicted by Punjab Police. This action should have been taken long back. The blockade at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana had seriously affected inter-state goods movement. The only question that arises in the minds of all is why Aam Aadmi Party government took so much time in taking action? The reason is: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was under tremendous pressure from traders and industrialists in Punjab to reopen the border because industries in Punjab were facing losses to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore every month. When Bhagwant Mann tried to persuade farmers, their leaders refused to bend. They said, the sit-in would continue and they would not leave the border. Mann has been angry since then. Later, Punjab industrialists also complained to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. It was only after this that both Kejriwal and Mann decided that since the main dispute was between the Centre and farmers, it has caused unwanted problems for Punjab government. Now that the border points have reopened, traders and industrialists in Punjab are happy, but Aam Aadmi Party’s double standards have been exposed. There was a time when AAP leaders used to provide food, water and electricity to farmers squatting at Shambhu border, but to evict them, bulldozers were used to raze tents and other structures. This decision can prove costly for AAP in Punjab.

No one should glorify invaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly said that the New India will no more tolerate glorification of bigoted rulers like Aurangzeb and murderous invaders like Salar Masood Ghazi. Already UP administration has refused to allow the annual Neja Mela in Sambhal and Bahraich held in memory of Salar Masood Ghazi. Yogi said, it would be considered sedition, if anybody tries to glorify invaders who sought to crush Sanatan faith several centuries ago. On the contrary, Yogi said, “Maharaja Suheldev, who led the army that killed Salar Masood Ghazi in Bahraich, is our hero…Suheldev defeated the foreign invader in a manner that no other invader dared to attack for the next 150 years.” Vishwa Hindu Parishad has already given a memorandum to the administration demanding that the annual Mela at Salar Masood Ghazi’s grave in Bahraich must not be allowed this time. VHP leaders allege that the dargah of Ghazi in Bahraich was built on a site where a Sun temple existed. Yogi Adityanath is right. Foreign invaders who carried out massacres, sacked towns and cities and destroyed thousands of temples, must not be glorified. India’s legacy belongs to all. How can anybody glorify those who tried to erase our legacy and culture?

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.