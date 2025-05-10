Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2025 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this evening and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire, Post-ceasefire talks on May 12.

How India neutralised 200+ drones sent by Pak to 36 locations.

How Pak activated fake news factory: Told lies about destroying S400 system in Adampur, damaging Sirsa, Suratgarh air bases and BrahMos system in Nagrota.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.