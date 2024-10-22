OPINION | India-Pak relations: Terrorism has to stop for normalcy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

The dastardly terror attack on innocent labourers within 100 hours of a new National Conference government being sworn in Jammu & Kashmir has come as a shock to people both in the Valley and the rest of the country. Among those killed were labourers from Bihar, MP and Punjab who were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists, during dinnertime at a campsite of a tunnel construction company in Ganderbal district. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility. Among those killed was a Kashmiri doctor Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was supposed to return home for the post-wedding function of his daughter.

Architectural designer Shashi Bhushan Abrol also fell to the bullets of terrorists. Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and Home Minister Amit Shah have asked security forces to track down and eliminate the perpetrators of this dastardly attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, people of J&K have given their reply to terrorists by taking part in elections in large numbers and they would never allow any halt in the pace of progress. National Conference leader Dr Farooq Adullah said, Pakistan will have to face consequences if it continues with such terror attacks. Already, National Investigation Agency has begun its probe and security has been strengthened near all infrastructure projects in the Valley. Pakistan-based Sajjad Gul, the chief of TRF, is said to be the brain behind this terror attack. During the last one year, terrorists had been carrying out sporadic attacks against labourers from Bihar and UP in J&K.

In June this year, they had killed nine persons after attacking a bus, but this was a major attack, after 12 years, when a migrant labourers' camp at a tunnel project, which will link Srinagar with Leh, was targeted. Clearly, it shows Pakistan's frustration over the victory of democracy in Jammu & Kashmir, where both Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held peacefully this year and a large number of voters participated. Pakistan wants to stop the pace of work that is going on railway, roads, bridges and tunnels, and in order to achieve this, it has asked the terrorists to take out soft targets like migrant labouers. Pakistan will have to pay for its pernicious act. It was hardly three days ago when Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif met Indian mediapersons and spoke about the need for burying the past and forging ffriendship with India. Nawaz Sharif was explaining how former PM Imran Khan followed anti-India policies which have brought about a stalemate in bilateral relations. Nawaz Sharif must understand one key point: Until and unless the Pakistan army stops sending terrorists to India, and its spy agency ISI discontinue giving training and funds to terrorists, relations between India and Pakistan can never become normal.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.