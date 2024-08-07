OPINION | Hindus in Bangladesh: Ensure their safety

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Lootings and arson continued in several parts of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh on Tuesday night, in the absence of police, as anarchy prevails in the neighbouring country. Homes, shops and temples of Hindus have become easy targets for Islamic fundamentalists. An interim government is yet to be formed with Nobel Laureate economist Prof Mohammed Yunus expected to arrive in Dhaka from Dubai on Thursday afternoon. Parliament has been dissolved by the President and former PM Begum Khaleda Zia and 245 leaders of her party have been released from jail. In a major reshuffle, one Major General in the army was sacked and six others were transferred, while new heads were appointed for other paramilitary outfits. Anti-social elements are on a looting and arson spree, targeting Awami League politicians and their homes.

Two Hindu councillors have been killed, four temples have been set on fire and homes and shops of Hindus in 39 districts have been looted and vandalized. The Indian government has expressed concern over the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. The largest organisation of minorities in Bangladesh, Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad has alleged that incidents of looting and arson in the homes and temples of Hindus are still continuing. The Indian government is worried about safe passage for several thousand Indian citizens stuck in Bangladesh and also for the security of Hindus living in the neighbouring country. Looting, arson and killing of Hindus have been reported from several places in Dhaka, and other cities like Chattogram, Narsinghdi, Meherpur, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barisal and Sylhet. Rioters are going around identifying Hindu homes and shops and setting them on fire after looting. In several cities, Hindu temples were attacked, idols smashed and gold ornaments of idols were looted. Islamic fundamentalist party Jamaat-e-Islami and its students’ wing Islamic Chhatra Shibir are targeting Hindus, while police and security personnel have become mute spectators.

Sumohan Das, director of ISKCON temple in Dhaka, said that he has received reports of attacks on several temples in the districts. In Narsinghdi, a Kali temple was attacked by rioters in the presence of police, while in Chattogram city, rioters went around Hazari Goli locality vandalizing homes and shops of Hindus. One Kali temple was set on fire. Hindus, numbering nearly 1.3 crore, account for nearly 8 per cent of the total population in Bangladesh. In 1951 after Partition, Hindus accounted for 22 pc of the population in East Pakistan. Over 1.1 crore Hindus fled Bangladesh due to religious persecution between 1964 and 2013, according to Hindu American Foundation. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi has appealed to the Centre to take immediate steps to ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has asked Indians to remain on vigil because of the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh. He said, law and order has completely collapsed in Bangladesh and all Indians should stand united in solidarity with the Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country. Bageshwar Dham preacher Dhirendra Shastri has appealed to the Centre to open its border to allow safe passage to persecuted Hindus to enter India from Bangladesh.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said it has now become clear that the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act by Modi government was a step in the right direction for giving citizenship to Hindus who may want to leave Bangladesh because of persecution. There is no doubt that Islamic fundamentalists, particularly Jamaat-e-Islami, are persecuting Hindus in Bangladesh and their supporters are on a spree of loot, arson and murders. Videos of such attacks are really disturbing. The problem now is, Hindus in Bangladesh cannot come out in large numbers to enter India, as rioters are openly moving around in the streets, with no sign of police. Indian politicians who were opposing CAA are now silent. The Centre is in touch with senior army officers of Bangladesh and through diplomatic channels to ensure the safety of Hindus. Since there is no government worth the name in Bangladesh at the moment, rioters are on a maddening spree of loot and arson. Army officials in Bangladesh are trying to ensure rule of law in the country, but at the same time, they have to listen to the demands of Jamaat leaders, who have now gained an upper hand after Sheikh Hasina’s sudden departure.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.