Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2025 In today's Aaj Ki Baat, Rajat Sharma covers Iran’s fatwa threat, protests in Bengal over a gangrape case, and a major political rally in Maharashtra by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

Iran Tensions Escalate: Grand Ayatollah Shirazi issues a 'death' fatwa against Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu; Iran restarts nuclear activities at Fordow and Isfahan sites.

Grand Ayatollah Shirazi issues a 'death' fatwa against Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu; Iran restarts nuclear activities at Fordow and Isfahan sites. West Bengal Outrage: Lawyers and law students protest in Kolkata over a gangrape case; TMC issues show cause notices to Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra for controversial remarks.

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to hold a joint victory rally on July 5 after the state government withdraws its order mandating Hindi as the third language in schools.

