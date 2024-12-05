OPINION | Attack on Sukhbir Badal: Who is behind it?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

A major assassination bid was averted at Golden Temple, Amritsar on Wednesday when an ex-terrorist fired at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was performing sewadar duty at the temple as part of his penance rites. An alert Punjab Police ASI, Jasbir Singh, in plainclothes, pounced upon the assailant Narain Singh Chaura when he pulled out a 9 mm pistol from his pocket. The assailant fired but missed his target. He was arrested on the spot.

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist and pro-Khalistan activist is facing over 20 cases. He had gone to Pakistan and had smuggled weapons during the initial militancy days. He helped alleged assassins of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Paramjit Singh Beora in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case, police said. Amritsar Police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, the assailant had done a recce of the Golden Temple a day before, to find out about the timings of Sukhbir Badal, who used to perform guard duty and washed utensils at the langar.

Undeterred by the assassination bid, Sukhbir Badal on Thursday performed sewadar duty outside Takht Keshgarh Sahib in Punjab amidst tight security. Charges and counter-charges began to fly after the failed assassination bid. Congress, SGPC and Akali Dal blamed the state AAP government for lax security arrangements. Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the assailant had close links with Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Randhawa replied that the assailant's brother was known to him for the last 27 years, while Narain Singh's past record was known to all. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann promised a fast probe and stringent punishment for the accused. State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said, the assailant was linked to Khalistan Liberation Force. He alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had once stayed at the home of a KLF leader.

The assassination bid is condemnable. The act took place at the holiest shrine of Sikhs, Golden Temple, and the shot was fired at a person who was performing sewadar duty. This is a serious crime, a sin. The assailant tried to take advantage of the fact that none of the devotees who go to the Golden Temple are frisked. Had Sukhbir Badal's personal security man not been alert, a tragedy could have taken place.

As far as politicizing this matter is concerned, it was on expected lines. Akali leaders blamed CM Mann and Congress, while Congress blamed the AAP government. BJP has alleged Khalistani hand behind this assassination bid. It is now the responsibility of Punjab Police to probe the matter and find out who were the real conspirators. Till the time the probe is not over, it would be better if political parties desist from making unnecessary statements.

