Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 21:31 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, aaj ki baat today, Wayanad landslides, Wayanad landslides deaths, Wayanad landslides lo
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Cloudbursts, floods devastate large parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, death toll in Wayanad landslides goes up to 177

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at SP, Congress, says, 'khata khat' slogan will become 'Sapa-chat' in 2027 UP assembly elections

  • Allahabad High Court upholds maintainability of all 18 petitions filed by Hindu side in Mathura Krishna Janmasthan-Eidgah dispute

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement