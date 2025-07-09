Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 9, 2025 Indore Collector had invoked NSA against a Congress Councillor Anwar Qadri, who is accused of having involvement in criminal conspiracy of a rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

NSA slapped on Indore Congress councillor Anwar Qadri for funding ‘love jihad’, goes underground

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav lead Mahagathbandhan protest in Patna against electoral roll revision, BJP describes it as ‘drama’, ‘picnic’

Bridge on Mahisagar river near Vadodara collapses, 13 dead, Watch

