  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 9, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 9, 2025

Indore Collector had invoked NSA against a Congress Councillor Anwar Qadri, who is accused of having involvement in criminal conspiracy of a rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • NSA slapped on Indore Congress councillor Anwar Qadri for funding ‘love jihad’, goes underground
  • Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav lead Mahagathbandhan protest in Patna against electoral roll revision, BJP describes it as ‘drama’, ‘picnic’
  • Bridge on Mahisagar river near Vadodara collapses, 13 dead, Watch

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

