  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 20, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha three Bills for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Constitutional Amendment Bill proposing removal of PM, CM, Ministers after 30 days’ custody sent to JPC amid uproar, Opposition MP tears copy of bill, threw them at Amit Shah
  • Man from Gujarat arrested for attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during ‘Jan Sunwai’, attempt to murder charge slapped on him
  • Massive protest by parents, as mob ransacks Ahmedabad school after Class 8 student stabbed Class 10 student to death

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Top News

