Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Muslim Personal Law Board to launch nationwide agitation against Waqf Act; stoning, tear gas in Murshidabad, Bengal, Anti-Waqf law protests in several cities
-
Tension grips Agra after severed head of animal found in bag at Jama Masjid, one arrested
-
AIADMK, BJP announce alliance for next year’s Tamil Nadu assembly polls, EK Palaniswami to be CM face
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.