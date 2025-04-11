Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2025 Thousands of Muslim protesters on Friday took out rallies in parts of India against the Waqf Amendment Act, demanding immediate repeal of the law. Protesters staged demonstrations at several areas criticising the BJP-led central government for introducing the Act.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Muslim Personal Law Board to launch nationwide agitation against Waqf Act; stoning, tear gas in Murshidabad, Bengal, Anti-Waqf law protests in several cities

Tension grips Agra after severed head of animal found in bag at Jama Masjid, one arrested

AIADMK, BJP announce alliance for next year’s Tamil Nadu assembly polls, EK Palaniswami to be CM face

