Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why was Vinesh Phogat disqualified ahead of gold medal final? Who allowed her weight to increase? Who levelled conspiracy charges?.

Bangladesh Hindu folk singer Rahul Ananda flees with wife and son, as mob sets fire to his 140-year-old house in Dhaka, Videos of Hindu women narrating their ordeals as rioting mobs go on rampage.

Ground report: Hundreds of trucks carrying perishable goods waiting at India-Bangladesh border check posts since last 4 days.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.