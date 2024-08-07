Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 7, 2024

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why was Vinesh Phogat disqualified ahead of gold medal final? Who allowed her weight to increase? Who levelled conspiracy charges?.

  • Bangladesh Hindu folk singer Rahul Ananda flees with wife and son, as mob sets fire to his 140-year-old house in Dhaka, Videos of Hindu women narrating their ordeals as rioting mobs go on rampage.

  • Ground report: Hundreds of trucks carrying perishable goods waiting at India-Bangladesh border check posts since last 4 days.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

