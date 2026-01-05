Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2026 Donald Trump warned that US could swiftly impose higher tariffs on Indian goods if India's trade and energy decisions do not align with Washington's preferences. He linked India’s approach to Russian oil to his own dissatisfaction, even as he praised PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Donald Trump hints at hike in US tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, says, ‘Modi is a very good guy and he knew I was not happy’

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and wife, both handcuffed, brought to Manhattan court for hearing on drug smuggling related charges

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Nitin Nabin and JP Nadda in Delhi, cabinet expansion after Makar Sankranti may take place

