Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Shaina NC lodges police complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for making ‘imported maal’ remark
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advises party leaders not to give ‘poll guarantees’ that they cannot fulfil, BJP tells Kharge to give this advice to Rahul Gandhi
BJP complaints to EC, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has given false affidavit showing a 7-year jump in last five years
