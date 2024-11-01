Friday, November 01, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 1, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Shaina NC lodges police complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for making ‘imported maal’ remark

  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advises party leaders not to give ‘poll guarantees’ that they cannot fulfil, BJP tells Kharge to give this advice to Rahul Gandhi

  • BJP complaints to EC, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has given false affidavit showing a 7-year jump in last five years

