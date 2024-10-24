Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2024.

BJP-led Mahayuti allies finalise seat sharing in Delhi, Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi yet to finalize seat sharing, Amit Shah tells allies, ‘parties must ensure that there are no rebels who can queer the pitch’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma describes Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government as ‘Bunty-Babli’ govt, promises to remove Bangladeshis if BJP returns to power

Congress decides not to field any candidate in nine UP byelections after SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav announces, all nine seats will be contested on ‘bicycle’ symbol

