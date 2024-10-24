Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 20:49 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2024.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • BJP-led Mahayuti allies finalise seat sharing in Delhi, Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi yet to finalize seat sharing, Amit Shah tells allies, ‘parties must ensure that there are no rebels who can queer the pitch’ 

  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma describes Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government as ‘Bunty-Babli’ govt, promises to remove Bangladeshis if BJP returns to power

  • Congress decides not to field any candidate in nine UP byelections after SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav announces, all nine seats will be contested on ‘bicycle’ symbol

