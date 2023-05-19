Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 19, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Rs 2,000 denomination notes were taken out of circulation by RBI?
-
Leaked chats reveal, how SRK repeatedly begged NCB officer Wankhede for release of son Aryan
-
How SC panel gave clean chit to Gautam Adani group in Hindenburg case
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.