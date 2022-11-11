Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Supreme Court set free all 6 life term convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case?

Why Congress described SC verdict on release of convicts as erroneous and unacceptable

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi had publicly said they have forgiven all convicts

