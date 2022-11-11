Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Supreme Court set free all 6 life term convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case?
- Why Congress described SC verdict on release of convicts as erroneous and unacceptable
- Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi had publicly said they have forgiven all convicts
