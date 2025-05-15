Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2025 Trump hints at aiding India-Pak ceasefire as Jaishankar suspends Indus Treaty over terrorism, while US media reports major Indian airstrikes on Pakistan since 1971.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

In today's episode:

US President Donald Trump, when asked about the India-Pakistan ceasefire, remarked, “I don’t want to say I did, but I sure helped,” suggesting his informal but influential role in de-escalating tensions between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to stop cross-border terrorism and extradite wanted terrorists to India.

Following The New York Times, The Washington Post also reported on what it called the “most extensive Indian air attacks on Pakistan since the 1971 war,” highlighting the scale of devastation caused to Pakistani air bases.

