Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 27, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2024 20:52 IST
aaj ki baat, President Droupadi Murmu, Opposition, NEET paper leak issue, Parliament session, Murmu
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • President Murmu hints at tough measures to check misuse of social media by "disruptive forces through rumour mongering, misleading people" to create divisions in society

  • Opposition to raise NEET paper leak issue in Parliament tomorrow, President Murmu promises to "punish the guilty"

  • Congress MP Imran Masood praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath for improving power supply and roads

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

