Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- President Murmu hints at tough measures to check misuse of social media by "disruptive forces through rumour mongering, misleading people" to create divisions in society
Opposition to raise NEET paper leak issue in Parliament tomorrow, President Murmu promises to "punish the guilty"
Congress MP Imran Masood praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath for improving power supply and roads
