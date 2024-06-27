Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

President Murmu hints at tough measures to check misuse of social media by "disruptive forces through rumour mongering, misleading people" to create divisions in society

Opposition to raise NEET paper leak issue in Parliament tomorrow, President Murmu promises to "punish the guilty"

Congress MP Imran Masood praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath for improving power supply and roads

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.