Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 23, 2024

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for bilateral talks in Kazan, Modi calls for ‘mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity’ for better relations

Students out in the streets of Bangladesh, give 2 days’ ultimatum to President Shahabuddin to quit

BJP, Sena (Shinde), NCP(Ajit) declare list of candidates after Mahayuti finalizes seat sharing, Tussle in Maha Vikas Aghadi continues for 10 seats between Congress and Uddhav Sena, Sharad Pawar mediating

