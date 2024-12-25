Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 25, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh, alleges Congress ignored Dr Ambedkar’s role in water conservation

Delhi Congress brings out ‘white paper’ targeting AAP, BJP for unkept promises, mismanagement

Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma distributes Rs 1100 cash to female voters in New Delhi constituency, says, money was given to needy women on behalf of his NGO, Arvind Kejriwal tells voters, “note rakh lena, vote mat dena”

