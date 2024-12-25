Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 25, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 18:59 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 20:23 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh, alleges Congress ignored Dr Ambedkar’s role in water conservation

  • Delhi Congress brings out ‘white paper’ targeting AAP, BJP for unkept promises, mismanagement

  • Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma distributes Rs 1100 cash to female voters in New Delhi constituency, says, money was given to needy women on behalf of his NGO, Arvind Kejriwal tells voters, “note rakh lena, vote mat dena” 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

