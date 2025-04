Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 14, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of spreading the 'vote bank ka virus' by opposing the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi says, Congress spread "vote bank ka virus" during the last 70 years, promises new Waqf law will benefit poor Muslims.

Anti-waqf violence: Hindu families flee Murshidabad after attacks, take shelter in Malda, BJP leader visits relief camp.

