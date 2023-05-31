Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Modi addresses rally in Ajmer, says Congress believes in ‘85 pc commission sarkar’

  • Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM in California: ‘Modi can even explain universe to God’ 

  • Kamal Nath asks Congressmen to recite Hanuman Chalisa, Bhagavad Puran across MP

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

