Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2025

The Baloch Liberation Army on Tuesday said that it has taken as hostages passengers of the Jaffar Express train that it seized in Pakistan earlier today, adding that it will execute the captives if Pakistani forces launch an operation.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Baloch rebels in Pakistan hold entire train hostage inside tunnel, several reported killed, Army sends choppers to rescue hostages.

  • Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane launched Malhar certified Jhatka mutton app for non-Muslims, appeals to Hindus to buy non-Halal meat only.

  • DMK MPs stage protest wearing black dress outside Parliament amid language row, demand apology from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Special
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\