Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2025 The Baloch Liberation Army on Tuesday said that it has taken as hostages passengers of the Jaffar Express train that it seized in Pakistan earlier today, adding that it will execute the captives if Pakistani forces launch an operation.

In today's episode:

Baloch rebels in Pakistan hold entire train hostage inside tunnel, several reported killed, Army sends choppers to rescue hostages.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane launched Malhar certified Jhatka mutton app for non-Muslims, appeals to Hindus to buy non-Halal meat only.

DMK MPs stage protest wearing black dress outside Parliament amid language row, demand apology from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

