Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- How BJP managed to elect Om Birla as LS Speaker without voting, claims about Opposition unity come to nought
-
With Speaker Om Birla leading, Lok Sabha adopts resolution describing Emergency as a "dark period in India's history", Congress members protest
-
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3 days CBI custody in liquor policy case
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.