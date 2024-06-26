Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

How BJP managed to elect Om Birla as LS Speaker without voting, claims about Opposition unity come to nought

With Speaker Om Birla leading, Lok Sabha adopts resolution describing Emergency as a "dark period in India's history", Congress members protest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3 days CBI custody in liquor policy case

