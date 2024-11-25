Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2024

After the attack on the survey team in Sambhal and the subsequent violence against the police, an FIR has been filed against SP leaders Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal for allegedly inciting violence during clashes, which resulted in four deaths and 21 injuries.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2024 20:32 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Four dead in violence in Sambhal, UP; Who instigated riots? Who spread false rumours and targeted police?
  • Opposition seeks more time for deliberations in JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB alleges, 'Muslims are being targeted'
  • Congress leaders alleged "selective EVM rigging" in Maharashtra polls, Nana Patole says Maharashtra result not acceptable, Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar in Delhi to discuss govt formation

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement