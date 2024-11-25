Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Four dead in violence in Sambhal, UP; Who instigated riots? Who spread false rumours and targeted police?

Opposition seeks more time for deliberations in JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB alleges, 'Muslims are being targeted'

Congress leaders alleged "selective EVM rigging" in Maharashtra polls, Nana Patole says Maharashtra result not acceptable, Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar in Delhi to discuss govt formation

