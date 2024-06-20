Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Protests by students in Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, other cities demanding scrapping of NEET-UG and probe by SC sitting judge into paper leak

Bihar Deputy CM alleges, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's aide linked to NEET-UG paper leak in Patna, RJD denies charge

Patna High Court nullifies two Bihar laws increasing reservation to 65 per cent after caste census

