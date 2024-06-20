Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2024

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2024 20:53 IST
NEET UG students protest, ugc net 2024 paper leak, ugc net exam cancelled, Tejashwi Yad
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Protests by students in Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, other cities demanding scrapping of NEET-UG and probe by SC sitting judge into paper leak

  • Bihar Deputy CM alleges, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's aide linked to NEET-UG paper leak in Patna, RJD denies charge

  • Patna High Court nullifies two Bihar laws increasing reservation to 65 per cent after caste census

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

