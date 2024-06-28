Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Opposition stalls proceedings, demands debate on NEET paper leak first, Congress alleges, Rahul's mike was muted, Speaker Om Birla denies, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge breaks tradition by entering well of Rajya Sabha

Deluge in Delhi after 228 mm rain, Canopy of Delhi airport terminal collapses killing 1, waterlogging in most parts of capital

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail from High Court in money laundering case, released from jail after 5 months

