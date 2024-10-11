Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Crowds throng temples across India after Navratri festival ends
-
Protests in Hyderabad after miscreants damaged Goddess Durga idol in Nampalli area, BJP demands action
-
With an eye on elections, Maharashtra govt asks Centre to raise annual ‘non-creamy’ OBC layer income limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.