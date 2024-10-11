Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 11, 2024

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 20:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, navratri 2024, Hyderabad Protest, miscreants damaged Goddess Durga idol in hyderabad Na
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 11, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Crowds throng temples across India after Navratri festival ends

  • Protests in Hyderabad after miscreants damaged Goddess Durga idol in Nampalli area, BJP demands action

  • With an eye on elections, Maharashtra govt asks Centre to raise annual ‘non-creamy’ OBC layer income limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

