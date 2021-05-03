Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Kilometre long queues of people waiting for oxygen refills in Delhi, UP

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

24 patients died in a Karnataka govt hospital in Chamarajnagar due to lack of oxygen

Patients die in Ludhiana, Meerut hospitals due to lack of oxygen

Kilometre long queues of people waiting for oxygen refills in Delhi, UP

