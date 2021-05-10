Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Huge crowd of mourners at Maulana’s funeral in Badayun, UP, devotees crowd Haridwar ghats

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Huge crowd of mourners at Maulana’s funeral in Badayun, UP, devotees crowd Haridwar ghats

Dead bodies floating in Ganga near Hamirpur, UP and Buxar, Bihar

Shrouds, kurtas, saris, shawls taken from bodies being repacked and sold in Baghpat, UP

