Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Huge crowd of mourners at Maulana’s funeral in Badayun, UP, devotees crowd Haridwar ghats

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Huge crowd of mourners at Maulana’s funeral in Badayun, UP, devotees crowd Haridwar ghats
- Dead bodies floating in Ganga near Hamirpur, UP and Buxar, Bihar
- Shrouds, kurtas, saris, shawls taken from bodies being repacked and sold in Baghpat, UP
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.