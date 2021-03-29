Aaj Ki Baat, March 29: Full Episode

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

How huge crowds flouted Covid rules in Mathura, Prayagraj, Ujjain, Shahjahanpur during Holi

Deserted roads in Mumbai, Bhopal, Nagpur on Holi due to Covid pandemic

Is CM Uddhav Thackeray apprehensive over reports of Pawar-Amit Shah meeting

