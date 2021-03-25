Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How 23 IIM students got Covid, how 39 children were infected in Sabarkantha hostel, Gujarat

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: How 23 IIM students got the Covid virus, how 39 children were infected in a Sabarkantha hostel in Gujarat

Exclusive: How 34 auto drivers were infected in Surat, became Covid super spreaders by loading commuters in autos

Exclusive: Why Anil Deshmukh wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking probe into Parambir’s allegations

