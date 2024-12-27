Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

India declares 7-day mourning over passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Last funeral rites in Delhi tomorrow with full state honours

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt for not giving medical aid to farmers' leader Jagjit Dallewal, who is on fast-unto-death since November 26

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself in public in Coimbatore, demanding justice for girl who was sexually assaulted in Anna University

