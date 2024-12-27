Friday, December 27, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2024

Last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are to be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. "Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 20:50 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 20:52 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Manmohan singh death, former pm Manmohan singh dies, Manmohan singh dies at aiims, Manm
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • India declares 7-day mourning over passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Last funeral rites in Delhi tomorrow with full state honours

  • Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt for not giving medical aid to farmers' leader Jagjit Dallewal, who is on fast-unto-death since November 26

  • Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself in public in Coimbatore, demanding justice for girl who was sexually assaulted in Anna University 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

