Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Supreme Court grants bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in verbal spat with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Opposition MPs rally behind Jaya
More than 100 SC/ST MPs from BJP met PM Narendra Modi , demanded that SC judgement on excluding creamy layer from reservation be not implemented
