Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 9, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 20:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 9, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Supreme Court grants bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case 

  • Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in verbal spat with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Opposition MPs rally behind Jaya

  • More than 100 SC/ST MPs from BJP met PM Narendra Modi , demanded that SC judgement on excluding creamy layer from reservation be not implemented 

